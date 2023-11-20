St. Peter’s newest shop to open on Black Friday

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Downtown St. Peter is about to welcome its newest business, come Black Friday.

On Fri., Nov. 24 Aesthetic Religion Records & Texts will open its doors.

The book and record store are authored and co-owned, respectively, by Gustavus Adolphus Assistant Professor of Philosophy and Hip-Hop artist Jon Ivan Gill (AKA, Gilead 7).

The Nov. 24 event will feature a Black Friday sale, a raffle, and giveaways. Visitors will also get to see a live performance by Gill/Gilead 7, as well as area duet. The Ericksons.

The new business is located at 123 S. Minnesota Ave., will be across the street from the upcoming Paddlefish Brewing Company.

The latter is a microbrewery founded by two Gustavus alums that is scheduled to open in early 2024.

