Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter’s newest shop to open on Black Friday

Come Black Friday, Religion Records & Texts will open its doors. The book and record store are...
Come Black Friday, Religion Records & Texts will open its doors. The book and record store are authored and co-owned, respectively, by Gustavus Adolphus Assistant Professor of Philosophy and Hip-Hop artist Jon Ivan Gill (AKA, Gilead 7).(Gustavus Adolphus College)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Downtown St. Peter is about to welcome its newest business, come Black Friday.

On Fri., Nov. 24 Aesthetic Religion Records & Texts will open its doors.

The book and record store are authored and co-owned, respectively, by Gustavus Adolphus Assistant Professor of Philosophy and Hip-Hop artist Jon Ivan Gill (AKA, Gilead 7).

The Nov. 24 event will feature a Black Friday sale, a raffle, and giveaways. Visitors will also get to see a live performance by Gill/Gilead 7, as well as area duet. The Ericksons.

The new business is located at 123 S. Minnesota Ave., will be across the street from the upcoming Paddlefish Brewing Company.

The latter is a microbrewery founded by two Gustavus alums that is scheduled to open in early 2024.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks

Latest News

Blue Earth County residents and stakeholders are invited to an in-person open house on Tues.,...
Blue Earth County to host Long-Range Transportation Plan open house
FILE - The City of New Ulm is gearing up for a big day for small businesses! Small Business...
New Ulm to hold Small Business Saturday
A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd