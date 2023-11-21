Your Photos
Cloquet man pleads guilty to crash that killed Cromwell woman

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has pleaded guilty to a crash that killed a Cromwell woman.

Tony Lee Northrup, 57, of Cloquet, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide charges from a September 2020 car crash that killed Melissa Kalinoski.

Northrup admitted to having fentanyl in his system when he crossed the center line on Highway 2 near Brookston.

The guilty plea comes after a jury wasn’t able to reach a verdict in a trial back in October and a judge declared a mistrial.

In the plea agreement, Northrup’s sentence would be stayed and he would serve one year of probation at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center.

In addition, he will have to complete chemical dependency treatment and follow the other terms of probation.

According to the criminal complaint, at the scene of the crash Northrup needed help to keep from falling over, had slowed movements and slowed reaction time.

He told authorities on scene he was drinking that night.

He was then tested and had a blood alcohol content of 0.031, which is below the legal limit.

Authorities asked Northrup what other drugs or medications he had used that evening, as it was apparent he was impaired. He was unable to provide additional details at the time.

A few hours later, a search warrant was executed for a blood test, which showed a presence of fentanyl and norfentanyl.

Northrup’s next court date is scheduled for February 1, 2024.

