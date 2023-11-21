Drier, cooler weather ahead

After a bit of a rainy start to our Tuesday, drier conditions are expected through the rest of the week.

We received some light showers throughout the day yesterday and this morning, which amounted to minimal rain totals across the area. Now, as that system shifts towards the east, we will see gradual clearing conditions throughout the day.

Temperatures will approach near-normal today with highs in the lower 40s. We will rapidly cool off tonight after sunset and temperatures will reach the low 20s by tomorrow morning. Wednesday, we will warm slightly into the comfortably cool high 40s and low 50s. After that, we will cool down a decent amount for the remainder of the forecast period. Temperatures will range from the teens to 30s through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week, but we could see a few showers or snow showers this weekend. As of now we are not expecting much from this small system, but we will keep a close eye on it if anything changes.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.