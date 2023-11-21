Your Photos
Get meat delivered to your door

The Meatery is an online service, where you select what specific kind of meats you want and it’s shipped directly to you.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This local business was created during the pandemic to be able to provide the community with quality meats, right to their door. The Meatery is an online service, where you select what specific kind of meats you want and it's shipped directly to you.

For more information, check out https://www.themeaterymn.com/

