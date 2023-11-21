Your Photos
Holiday travel weather: Fine AND dandy

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is getting closer, and if you are traveling anywhere in the upper Midwest, the weather will be both fine and dandy. The only weather-related issue this weekend will be the cold. And that won’t impact travel unless the heater in your car is broken. After one final 50-ish degree day Wednesday, temperatures will drop and stick. We’re expecting highs in the low 30s with lows in the teens from Thanksgiving Day through the rest of the weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be breezy with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Clouds will gradually exit from west to east throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday will be nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cold front will blast across the region late Wednesday into Wednesday night, bringing much colder temperatures for the weekend.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. Friday will likely be the coldest day of the weekend with highs only reaching the upper 20s by Friday afternoon. The rest of the weekend will be similar with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 30s.

We are watching a potential system that could have minor impacts on our region early next week; otherwise, the long-range forecast model suggests that we will remain dry and colder than average through much of next week. Stay with us; our weather team will be closely watching the holiday weekend weather and will have updates as we get closer.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

