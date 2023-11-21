‘It’s not about me. It’s about our country’: Iowa governor responds to Donald Trump criticism

DES MOINES (Gray TV Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds — once a prominent supporter of former President Trump but no longer — responded to his ridicules against her Tuesday by saying the race should be about the future of the country.

“It’s not about me. It’s about our country,” Reynolds tweeted. “@RonDeSantis follows through on his promises, can serve 8 years, and has a WINNING record. He’s the most effective leader I’ve ever seen. If you like what we are doing in Iowa, you’ll love what he’ll do for this country!”

Reynolds endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential race on Nov. 7.

In an interview with Gray TV on Nov. 8, she acknowledged that Trump would attack her for not following his demands to endorse her.

Reynolds campaigned at numerous events with DeSantis in Iowa over the weekend and has said that Trump can’t win the general election versus Democratic President Joe Biden. She believes that DeSantis can.

Trump’s campaign had released a video earlier Tuesday that prompted Reynolds’ response. “Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular governor to the most unpopular governor in the entire United States of America. Not an easy feat,” Trump said in the video.

Trump also referenced a Morning Consult poll that showed Reynolds’ popularity in state has fallen in recent months (before her endorsement of DeSantis) and that she has the lowest poll support of any governor in the country.

A Des Moines Register Iowa Poll in October showed that DeSantis had a higher favorability with likely GOP Caucus goers than Trump (69%-66%). Reynolds had higher favorability numbers than any Republican presidential candidate (81%).

Trump who frequently mocks others who don’t support him with derogatory names said of DeSantis (He called him “DeSanctimonius), “He’s a wounded bird falling violently from the sky. I wonder what position Kim was promised in order to back someone who is so far down in the polls.”

In the video Trump said that he is the reason that Iowa’s GOP Caucuses are first-in-the-nation, the position that they have held since 1976. He also talked about the taxpayer aid that his administration gave to farmers to make up for some of the losses they suffered because of the trade war that he started with China.

