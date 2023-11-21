LIVE: Highway 14 ribbon cutting ceremony

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s official, Highway 14 project is expected to fully open to the public later today.

An organized push to get Highway 14 expanded all the way from New Ulm to Rochester began 25 years ago with the creation of the Highway 14 Partnership.

It’s been a collaboration between local, state and federal government.

And today local lawmakers celebrated the final leg of its mission with a ribbon cutting on the new bridge in Courtland.

According to MnDOT, Highway 14 as a priority corridor for the state, especially for southern Minnesota- connecting New Ulm, Courtland, Nicollet, and North Mankato to one another and to other regional centers in Mankato, Owatonna, Rochester, and Winona.

