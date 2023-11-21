Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota invests $5 million in food banks ahead of holidays

At Second Harvest Heartland
At Second Harvest Heartland(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flangan announced Monday that $5 million dollars in ARPA funds would be distributed to seven regional food banks in Minnesota.

Minnesota has a growing food insecurity need. According to Commissioner of Human Services Jodi Harpstead, the state will surpass a total of 7-million food shelf visits by the end of this year, a new state record.

“Households made 5.5-million visits to Minnesota food shelves in 2022. It’s anticipated the total number for 23 will be closer to 7-million,” said Harpstead.

Harpstead attributes the rise ion visits, in part, to rising costs of goods and the elimination of aid measures.

“More Minnesotans are facing food insecurity due to the rising costs of groceries loss of federal safety net programs and Pandemic relief,” she said.

As the holidays approach, Second Harvest Heartland, which serves the metro and other parts of Minnesota, says it’s expecting to see 2-million more visits to its food shelves this year than last.

“We can’t afford to be patient because the surge in need proves that we have to work differently,” said Second Harvest Heartland’s CEO Allison O’Toole.

Flanagan explained the new investment is meant to address rising demand just ahead of the holidays.

“[For] these food shelves, funds can be used to purchase the most in-demand foods for families like milk and eggs, meat and produce,” said Flanagan

Flanagan believes the funding will make a noticeable difference in every corner of the state.

“This is a powerful life-changing work and we cannot take keeping people’s bellies full for granted,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday 6pm Weathercast
Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Performing Arts is putting on their 2023...
MSU presents 2023 Fall Dance Concert
Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, was killed in a training exercise when his helicopter went...
Local vets organizations to honor fallen Sgt. Wolfe during Operation Green Light
FILE - As construction season winds down, Minnesota completed nearly 230 projects to improve...
Nearly 230 projects completed throughout MN during construction season