New Ulm to hold its first annual Festive Facades storefront decorating contest

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm businesses are gearing up to show off their crazy sides!

The Downtown Action Team (DAT), a committee of the Chamber and the Heart of New Ulm, will be bringing the festive spirit to New Ulm, for its residents and visitors, with its first annual decorating competition -- Festive Facades: A Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest.

The competition aims to highlight the creativity and holiday spirit of our local businesses while spreading joy and excitement throughout the community.

DAT promotes enhancement of the downtown vibrancy and innovation, supporting New Ulm’s charm and tradition.

The fun and friendly competition is a new way for local businesses to share in a sense of community and help enhance the charm of our great town.

The public will be invited to vote for their favorite storefront from Nov. 24th through December 31st. The top three businesses with the most votes will each win Chamber Dollars.

To see the complete list of participating businesses and vote for your favorite, visit here.

To learn more about the Festive Facades competition, visit New Ulm’s page or contact the Chamber Office, or at (507) 233-4300.

