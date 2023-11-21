Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Santa Claus to visit Mall of America

Guests are invited to welcome Santa as he makes his grand entrance at 6 p.m., in the North...
Guests are invited to welcome Santa as he makes his grand entrance at 6 p.m., in the North Atrium part of the mall.(KEYC)
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Santa is coming to Mall of America!

Guests are invited to welcome Santa as he makes his grand entrance at 6 p.m., in the North Atrium part of the mall.

The Sleigh Belle Dancers, a Minnesota dance line, will also take the stage to perform their famous kick line dances.

After the celebrations are over, families will be able to meet with Santa in the Candy Cane Institute.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

BEC residents and stakeholders are invited to an open house on Tues., Nov. 21, to learn more...
Blue Earth County to host Long-Range Transportation Plan open house
Guests are invited to welcome Santa as he makes his grand entrance at 6 p.m., in the North...
Santa Claus to visit Mall of America
An organized push to get Highway 14 expanded all the way from New Ulm to Rochester began 25...
Reflecting on the efforts to secure Highway 14 expansion
The topic on the table: a reading and material policy which after several drafts ended up being...
LCWM approves new reading and material policy