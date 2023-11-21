Santa Claus to visit Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Santa is coming to Mall of America!

Guests are invited to welcome Santa as he makes his grand entrance at 6 p.m., in the North Atrium part of the mall.

The Sleigh Belle Dancers, a Minnesota dance line, will also take the stage to perform their famous kick line dances.

After the celebrations are over, families will be able to meet with Santa in the Candy Cane Institute.

