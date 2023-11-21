Stewartville man arrested for stealing motorcycle, sawed-off shotgun found in jacket

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A Stewartville man was arrested after stealing a motorcycle from Eagle Dr. NW in Stewartville Monday morning.

While responding to a call for a stolen motorcycle, a deputy then aired what the motorcycle looked like over radio.

Another deputy already in Stewartville then drove past a storage facility, where he spotted James Kenyon, 25, of Stewartville, allegedly pushing the motorcycle into a unit.

That deputy then confronted Kenyon, who was cooperative at first. However, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kenyon was animated, nervous, shaking, talking fast and under the influence of something.

Kenyon alluded to “having something” before allegedly running from the two deputies. Deputies caught up to him where Kenyon still allegedly resisted and one deputy tased Kenyon. During the struggle, Kenyon kept trying to reach into his jacket.

Once deputies got Kenyon into handcuffs, they found a sawed-off shotgun inside of his jacket.

Kenyon was arrested on charges for stealing the motorcycle, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, resisting arrest and fleeing an officer on foot.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.