SUV pulled from Hiniker Pond

Authorities are investigating an SUV that was pulled out of Hiniker Pond in Mankato Saturday morning.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating an SUV that was pulled out of Hiniker Pond in Mankato Saturday morning.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Public Safety were called Friday night about a 2020 GMC Acadia submerged in 12 feet of water near the pond’s swimming beach, 60 yards from shore. The vehicle was pulled from the pond Saturday morning, with no signs of an occupant, and authorities say that there are no injuries related to the incident.

The sheriff’s office says that due to the incident’s location, they believe that the vehicle was put in the pond intentionally.

”There’s nobody believed to have been injured in the event and again, the circumstances surrounding the vehicle going into the lake still remain under investigation, we’re not sure exactly how or why exactly it ended up in the lake,” said Captain Paul Barta.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released any information regarding the owner of the vehicle or its history.

