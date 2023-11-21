U OF M Extension, Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce presenting 2024 Crop Management Input Seminar

Your Photos
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The University of Minnesota (U of M) Extension and the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce announced that they will be presenting the 2024 Crop Management Input Seminar.

The event is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Crow River Winery in Hutchinson.

The seminar aims to provide opportunities for education, networking and, of course, fun.

Presentations also include:

  • Anthony Hanson – Challenges with Alfalfa and Soybean Insect Management
  • Fei Yang – Resistance of Insect Pests in Bt Corn
  • Debalin Sarangi – Herbicide Resistant Waterhemp in Minnesota
  • Daniel Kaiser – Nutrient Management for Agronomic Crops
  • Dave Nicolai – Corn and Soybean Disease Updates- What’s New?
  • Al Kluis – Positioning for Profit in 2024

During the program, the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee will also be recognizing the Ag Person of the Year Award.

Tickets are $20 per person at the door, but are available through various event sponsors and at the McLeod County Extension Office.

This event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and will include a light breakfast and catered lunch.

For more information, contact Taylor Herbert, U of Extension Educator, or Crops at 612-394-5229 , or call the McLeod County Extension Office at 320-484-433.

