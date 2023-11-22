Community remembers Dru Sjodin on 20-year anniversary of her disappearance

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family and friends are bracing for a heart-breaking anniversary, as Wednesday, November 22, marks the 20th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old University of North Dakota student, Dru Sjodin.

On the night of of November 22, 2003, Sjodin was leaving work at the Grand Forks Columbia Mall. She was on the phone with her boyfriend at the time. Her boyfriend heard a noise on the phone, and the call was disconnected. He tried to call her back several times, but after no response, he then reached out to police.

During that time, Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. had abducted Sjodin at knife-point.

A massive search followed, but her body wasn’t found until five months later. She was found in a ditch near Crookston, N.D. as snow began to melt.

East Grand Forks Police Chief Mike Hedlund was the Public Information Officer for the Grand Forks Police Department when she went missing.

“This is one of the cases that I won’t ever forget,” Hedlund said.

He said that Sjodin’s death had not only shocked the community in Grand Forks, but also the region and the nation.

“There wasn’t a whole lot going on in the nation right then,” Hedlund said.

But the nation had their eyes on Grand Forks for weeks.

Hedlund said he and two other officers were working full time as PIO’s, around the clock, to try to help media as much as possible. After the nation heard about what happened, there was an influx in media requests.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Hedlund said.

When Sjodin was found in the early spring a medical examiner had concluded she’d been sexually assaulted, beaten, and stabbed. A rope was tied around her hands and neck, and a shopping bag had been placed over her head.

The medical examiner concluded, she had either died from a major neck wound, suffocation, or exposure to the elements.

Hedlund said that this is a case he still remembers quite clearly.

“Her face is engrained into my mind. Dru’s absolutley is,” Hedlund said. “You know, unfortunately, I never met Dru, but the investigation into her death and disappearance impacted me and it’s just always there. It’s something that will never go away.”

He said in the time since Sjodin’s disappearance, he’s noticed the community has never forgotten her.

“When I do school talks I’ll say ‘Who’s heard of Dru Sjodin?’ and I’ve yet to have a class where nobody raises their hand,” Hedlund said. “These are kids that are elementary school to high school age and even college. They’ve always heard, and it’s now 20 years. There’s people that weren’t born and they’ve heard of Dru Sjodin.”

But Sjodin’s memory lives on in more ways then one. Including in a scholarship for young women who attend UND.

Sarah Prout, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at UND said that the there have been 19 recipients of the scholarship so far, and each one helps share Sjodin’s legacy.

“Many of the recipients of the scholarship have gone on to be very successful in their careers,” Prout said. “Many have gone into the medical field, education within the non-profit sector. Really honoring Dru’s legacy through their life’s work.”

And while everyone recognizes the tragedy of the situation, even 20 years later, they are glad to see Sjodin’s legacy carrying on.

“Her death rocked our community,” Prout said. “I mean, Dru’s death was a tragedy to her family, to UND, to the greater Grand Forks community, and really the nation. This scholarship is a way to honor her legacy and to ensure her memory is not forgotten, and that there’s continued advocacy for violence prevention, and that it carries in relation to her tragic death.”

Rodriguez was convicted of Sjodin’s murder in 2006 and is still in prison.

That same year, congress passed “Dru’s law”, which set up a national sex offender public registry.

