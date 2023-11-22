Your Photos
County Road 26 re-opens to thru traffic

County Road 26 (227th Street) between County Road 57 (N. Riverfront Drive) and Premier Drive...
County Road 26 (227th Street) between County Road 57 (N. Riverfront Drive) and Premier Drive re-opened to thru traffic on Nov. 17.(MGN)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists can now rejoice: County Road 26 has re-opened to thru traffic.

County Road 26 (227th Street) between County Road 57 (N. Riverfront Drive) and Premier Drive re-opened to thru traffic on Nov. 17.

As always, drivers should exercise caution as the construction crews finalize seeding and other cleanup items over the next week.

The trail and final seeding are to be completed next spring.

For more information, please contact the Blue Earth County Highway Department at (507) 304-4025.

