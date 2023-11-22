Digital art at GSR Fine Arts Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For our final interview of the mini GSR Fine Arts Festival series, we have a local digital artist in. Vincent Strait talks about how he got into print and sticker art, all while doing his fatherly duties.

Vincent will be featured at the GSR Fine Arts Festival, which takes place Nov. 25-26.

