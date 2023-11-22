Your Photos
Digital art at GSR Fine Arts Festival

Vincent Strait talks about how he got into print and sticker art, all while doing his fatherly duties.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For our final interview of the mini GSR Fine Arts Festival series, we have a local digital artist in. Vincent Strait talks about how he got into print and sticker art, all while doing his fatherly duties.

Vincent will be featured at the GSR Fine Arts Festival, which takes place Nov. 25-26.

