Grant renewal to help University of Iowa Health Care continue expand mental health care to youth in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Millions of dollars are coming to Iowa to address the mental health of children and teenagers. This comes as data show one in ten high school students in Iowa has attempted suicide.

The more than two million dollar grant renewal will not only allow University of Iowa Health Care to expand but also give them the opportunity to collaborate with UI Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, getting care directly into schools.

“It’s become more of a medical issue and less of a taboo issue that people are more willing to talk about,” said Dr. Tom Scholz, Director of the Division of Child and Community Health.

Most children in Iowa don’t have access to a mental health professional close to where they live.

That’s a barrier a federal grant extension aims to address through the University of Iowa Health Care and Scanlan Center for School Mental Health.

”We have previously had this award for five years,” said Dr. Scholz.

The renewal will mean more doctors and nurses who see kids for their well-child checks, will get training to treat mild to moderate mental health concerns.

“Building that workforce. So when a child is identified with a potential mental health issue, they don’t need to travel to Des Moines. They don’t need to travel to Iowa City. They can be that those issues can be addressed in their community,” said Dr. Scholz.

The funding will also allow children and teens to access mental health care through telehealth.

Which is notable since federal data shows 42% of Iowa children with high mental health needs have problems accessing services.

”I think the other thing is, is one thing that’s really unique about our clinic is that we provide services in the school setting,” said Taylor Ford, Scanlan Center For School Mental Health Assistant Director of Clinical Services and Crisis Response.

One of those in-school services is sending in a team after a crisis at the school. Ford said that includes things like sudden deaths or natural disasters.

”We’re able to kind of come in after that initial crisis response and provide ongoing support, bringing counselors and therapists, and we’re able to do that in person and virtually,” said Ford.

Dr. Scholz said as they continue to expand and more and more people understand and have access to treatment, the more de-stigmatized mental health care will become.

”This is like having a sore throat. You need to treat it just the way you would pneumonia and it’s not something that you need to avoid. It’s not something you should hide. It’s not something you should put in the back room, but it’s something that really should be walking through the front door and saying yes, now’s the time to treat it,” said Dr. Scholz.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.