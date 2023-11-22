Your Photos
Highway 14 is fully open to traffic

By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After decades of effort, the final stretch of the Highway 14 project is complete.

The four lane expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm is now officially open to traffic.

With an official ribbon cutting ceremony with state and local lawmakers and hundreds of community members all agreed this was a historic day.

“These are the things that we invest in together and generations came before us. This is going to be our legacy, we connected Hwy. 14. We made it a safer road. We made it! This is so much agriculture and so many manufactured projects. Move on this as well as our children go back and forth to band practicing things. It’s just exciting and you see it here. It’s bipartisan. We passed the torch from one to the other,” said Governor Tim Walz.

According to MnDOT, HWY 14 is a priority corridor for the state, especially for southern Minnesota- connecting New Ulm, Courtland, Nicollet, and North Mankato to one another and to other regional centers in Mankato, Owatonna, Rochester, and Winona.

They say it took countless hours and people.

“For me, 35 years in the making, I started in Mankato in 1988 and within a week I was working on Hwy. 14. So to see this all come together and now that short period of time. Countless nights of people not being home for supper not being able to make it to the Little League game in order to get this road built and the time that we did,” said Greg Ous.

The ceremony took place in Courtland on the highway’s new bridge.

It was previously owned by a local family of farmers.

”End up with like 42 acres in this area, so it took a big chunk of land to do this, but it was was a good sacrifice,” said Hulke.

The little over $83 million project was the last piece in the puzzle.

It will improve the safety and travel time for southern Minnesota residents and visitors.

“A lot of us trust our family to be on this road traveling miles upon miles. So from a safety perspective and a lot, a lot of prayers were answered today by the ribbon cutting and a safer Hwy. that will get families home at night. And so it’s a great day for southern Minnesota,” said Representative Brad Finstad.

“But you figure out what can we agree on? And one thing we can agree on is that people should be able to drive to their house or drive to work and be safe and be able to get there in a good way. And that’s what this Hwy. 14 Coalition has been all about,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Highway 14 was originally expected to open to thru-traffic in mid-October, but its completion date was moved about a month due to construction delays.

