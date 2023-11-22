Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kiwanis Holiday Lights to open Friday

The Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Sibley Park are set to open to the public on Friday. This year, visitors can expect a number of new displays.
By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Sibley Park are set to open to the public on Friday. This year, visitors can expect a number of new displays.

Some of the latest additions to the park include a tunnel with lights that are in sync with music, a Bellagio inspired fountain, and a center tree that stands 75 feet tall, 30 feet taller than last year’s tree.

As a 100% volunteer-produced event, generous donations are what make the new displays possible.

“It’s one of those things where you kind of talk about getting something new and somebody hears it word of mouth and next thing, you know, you get a random phone call from from a donor saying hey, I’d love to be put my name on that and and help you out, and that’s happened so many times down here,” said Scott Wojcik.

There are three different ways to visit the holiday lights. You can walk through, drive through or ride a bus through.

The event runs from Friday, Nov. 24 to Dec. 31.

It’s free and open to the public, but goodwill cash and food donations are welcome.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

A veteran postal worker now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail.
Veteran Carrier honored with statue
The Scarlet Express is a coffee shop inside of Mankato West High School, operated by students...
Mankato West opens student-run coffee shop
The four lane expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm is now officially open to traffic.
Highway 14 is fully open to traffic
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to 221 crashes that occurred between 6:00 A.M. and 9:30...
MN State Patrol to crack down on DWIs this holiday season