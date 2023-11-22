Kiwanis Holiday Lights to open Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Sibley Park are set to open to the public on Friday. This year, visitors can expect a number of new displays.

Some of the latest additions to the park include a tunnel with lights that are in sync with music, a Bellagio inspired fountain, and a center tree that stands 75 feet tall, 30 feet taller than last year’s tree.

As a 100% volunteer-produced event, generous donations are what make the new displays possible.

“It’s one of those things where you kind of talk about getting something new and somebody hears it word of mouth and next thing, you know, you get a random phone call from from a donor saying hey, I’d love to be put my name on that and and help you out, and that’s happened so many times down here,” said Scott Wojcik.

There are three different ways to visit the holiday lights. You can walk through, drive through or ride a bus through.

The event runs from Friday, Nov. 24 to Dec. 31.

It’s free and open to the public, but goodwill cash and food donations are welcome.

