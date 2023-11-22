Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The...
Regulators and law enforcement crack down on crypto’s bad actors. Congress has yet to take action
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
NY governor says no sign of terrorism in car crash, explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Holiday Weekend Forecast