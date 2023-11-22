Mankato West opens student-run coffee shop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Scarlet Express is a coffee shop inside of Mankato West High School, operated by students themselves.

The project began in August when two students were asked to head up the opening of the shop.

The two then build the business of the coffee shop, figuring out costs and prices, and receiving training at Beans Coffee House in North Mankato.

Business opened two weeks ago, and students say that the addition of a coffee shop inside the school has already shown to be success.

”They’ve gone really good. They’ve been really successful, I’d say we’ve had a lot of business and a lot of people have said a lot of really good things about our coffee and our prices as well. I’d say they’re really affordable prices for the students and that’s what the students really like about it.”

Groups of students from various backgrounds helped make the Scarlet Express come to life.The Interior Design class helped design the shop, a construction class helped with renovating, the sales and marketing class put together branding and students from a career lab class help man the counter each morning.

Staff say that the coffee shop is an opportunity to give students real applications for lessons, and to develop real life business skills.

”Our overall goal is just to have these students learn something outside of the classroom. So to take away skills that they are learning in the classroom and then being able to apply these to an outside setting. So the things that they are learning are things that we cannot provide them in the classroom so these are really some cool opportunities that they are having because of this,” said Ashley Hawker.

