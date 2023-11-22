Your Photos
Martin County K9 Deputy Luis Figueroa honored

A Martin County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy. Luis Figueroa, has been honored for his for his work to save lives through improved traffic safety efforts.(MnDOT)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Martin County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Luis Figueroa has been honored for his for his work to save lives through improved traffic safety efforts.

The Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) awards were announced at the statewide TZD conference last week in Rochester, where more than 800 traffic safety professionals attended the conference.

The prestigious traffic safety awards were presented by the Minnesota departments of health, public safety and transportation.

Sixteen people and three organizations were recognized with the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Awards at the annual statewide TZD Conference, where Figueroa won the TZD Education Star Award.

Deputy Figueroa has served as the Martin County Safe Roads Coalition Coordinator and the contact for TZD law enforcement.

The Deputy has also coordinated traffic safety education at local high schools via mock crashes, attending health classes to talks about distracted and impaired driving.

“Deputy Figueroa has the desire and passion to help Martin County residents be safe on our roadways and to help drive Minnesota towards the goal of zero fatal and serious injuries. He has even offered to provide responsible beverage server training in an adjacent county (that county currently has no trainers) that wanted to get their servers trained.”

Annette Larson, South Central TZD Regional Coordinator

According to a release, he has been “instrumental” in bringing educational programs and events to Martin County. A few of these events include Responsible Beverage Server Trainer, the Arrive Alive sober ride home program, and a CPS/Buckle Up for Ice Cream event with the local Dairy Queen.

In addition, Deputy Figueroa also partnered with the Martin County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition during May events, communicating the message of Shining the Lights on Intoxicated Driving.

