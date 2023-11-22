Maverick Machine ‘marches’ to Chicago

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maverick Machine is heading to the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.

A year ago, Michael Thursby, the Band Director, received a call from the parade organizer inviting the Mavs to be part of the celebration.

136 students hopped on the bus earlier this morning and now are on their way to one of the biggest thanksgiving parades in the US.

The Maverick Machines are celebrating their 10th year since the return of the band to Minnesota State.

Thursby said the band went from 30 students to almost 200 throughout that decade.

“I know that that’s, you know, kind of the theme of this week is just [that] we’re blessed,” said Thursby. “We’re really fortunate to have the program that we do and the support that we do, and when I got the phone call and the application and the invitation to come, I was just I was thankful to be able to do it.”

The Chicago Thanksgiving parade will take place tomorrow November 23, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

