Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota leaders celebrate turkey industry ahead of holidays

Minnesotan Turkey, shown at state capitol
Minnesotan Turkey, shown at state capitol(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Governor Tim Walz and others invited a special guest to the state capitol building Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday: a turkey.

“There’s no pardon in Minnesota, [this one] goes back to the farm,” Walz quipped as the turkey sat before him on a table.

The event was meant to highlight a robust turkey industry — one that’s stood as the best in the country for decades.

“We have over 660 family farms, raising turkeys. Over 40 million birds [from Minnesota] are shipped throughout the United States and the world,” said Walz.

More than 18 percent of all the nation’s turkeys come from the North Star State, a staggering number that’s led to national recognition on more than one occasion.

Just this past week, two turkeys from Minnesota received the traditional presidential pardon.

More than an agricultural tradition, the birds also provide a massive economic boost to the state.

“These are folks that create huge economic impact. [There’s] over $12 billion of economic impact by this industry, most of them in rural communities across Minnesota,” the governor said.

Other state leaders, including its Commissioner of Agriculture, Thom Peterson, explained that industries like farming keep the state in the international eye.

“We see a lot of trade groups and associations choosing to do their things here and our first slide is always touting Minnesota and agriculture,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

We tested how long it would take to travel to New Ulm from the city of North Mankato.
Expanded highway looks to speed up development
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Holiday Weekend Forecast
Representatives from Minnesota Turkey Growers Association presented the turkeys to Gov. Walz...
Two turkeys presented to Gov. Walz by Minnesota Turkey Growers Association
FILE - 136 students hopped on the bus earlier this morning and now are on their way to one of...
Maverick Machine ‘marches’ to Chicago