MnDOT hosting three open house events for Hwy 22 project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers are invited to learn more about an upcoming Highway 22 construction project between Mankato and St. Peter at a series of open houses hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The highway will be reconstructed from south of Blue Earth County Road 57 in Mankato to just south of the Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter starting in July 2024.

According to MnDOT, to improve safety and traffic conditions, turn lanes will be added throughout and intersections will be improved, including a Continuous T at Blue Earth County Road 57, intersection realignment at Blue Earth County Road 2, and a roundabout at Le Sueur County Road 21.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center, 600 South 5th Street

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the MnDOT Mankato Headquarters, 2151 Bassett Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Kasota Community Center, 200 North Webster Street

During the open house, MnDOT staff will be on hand to supply more information about the project.

Those unable to attend or prefer to go virtual can visit the Hwy 22 project website for more information.

MnDOT says the information on construction impacts and detour routes shared will be the same at all three events. There is no formal presentation planned and attendees are welcome to arrive at any time.

