MSU men’s basketball remains perfect after defeating Dakota State
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 after defeating Dakota State 116-62 Tuesday night in their home opener.
The Mavericks are back on the court Friday, November 24th at the Taylor Center against Waldorf at 6:00 p.m.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.