MSU men’s basketball remains perfect after defeating Dakota State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 after defeating Dakota State 116-62 Tuesday night in their home opener.

The Mavericks are back on the court Friday, November 24th at the Taylor Center against Waldorf at 6:00 p.m.

