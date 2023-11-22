Your Photos
MSU men’s basketball remains perfect after defeating Dakota State

MSU defeats Dakota State 116-62.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 after defeating Dakota State 116-62 Tuesday night in their home opener.

The Mavericks are back on the court Friday, November 24th at the Taylor Center against Waldorf at 6:00 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

