MSU women’s basketball team falls to Minnesota Duluth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota Duluth 75-64 Tuesday night.

The Mavericks put up a hard fought battle and went into the half tied up at 31 a piece, but UMD broke away towards the end of the 4th quarter.

MSU plays next at the Taylor Center on Saturday against UW-Parkside at 2:00 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.