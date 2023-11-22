MSU women’s basketball team falls to Minnesota Duluth
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota Duluth 75-64 Tuesday night.
The Mavericks put up a hard fought battle and went into the half tied up at 31 a piece, but UMD broke away towards the end of the 4th quarter.
MSU plays next at the Taylor Center on Saturday against UW-Parkside at 2:00 p.m.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.