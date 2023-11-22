New state flag, seal designs narrowed down

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota is closer to finally getting a new flag and seal.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission announced it has selected six designs as the basis for the next state flag and five designs for the next seal.

The Redesign Commission website will now collect input from Minnesotans across the state on the unique designs.

The Commission expects to make a final selection on the flag designs next month.

The six flag designs were chosen from over 2,000 submissions received.

Just under 400 seal designs were submitted as well.

