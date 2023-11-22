Temperatures drop in time for Turkey Day

One more day of above average temperatures today before we drop into cooler than normal weather.

We’re starting the day off with chilly temperatures but we will warm up fairly quickly in the afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Enjoy the comfortable temperatures while we have them because we will be dropping into the 20s and 30s for the rest of this week and most of next week too.

We’re expecting slightly breezy conditions today and tomorrow, but not quite as blustery as what we experienced Tuesday.

Dry conditions will last through this week and weekend too, so good news if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving. There is a small chance of some showers or snow showers towards the start of next week but the details are still quite uncertain. We will keep a close eye on those chances and provide any and all updates as needed.

