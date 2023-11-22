A Travel-friendly but cold holiday weekend ahead

Travel will be smooth sailing this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. No weather-related travel issues are expected. Thanksgiving Day through Sunday will be dry but cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s throughout the weekend. We are keeping an eye on a system that has the potential to bring snow to our south by late this weekend into early next week. If you are traveling in that direction, this is something you should keep in mind. We will be watching that system closely throughout the weekend. After the weekend, our long-range models continue to suggest more cold and dry weather through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Parts of far southwestern Minnesota could warm into the mid 50s today. Enjoy it while you can because this will be our last shot at upper 40s to low 50s for quite a while.

Tonight, a cold front will blast across our region, bringing much colder, Canadian air that will stick around for the foreseeable future. Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy with highs only reaching the low 30s. Black Friday will be even colder with morning temperatures dropping into the mid teens and highs only reaching the upper 20s. Saturday and Sunday will be dry and just slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s.

As I mentioned, we are keeping an eye on a system that will have the potential to bring some light snow to parts of the central US late this weekend. As of now, it looks as though this system will likely stay well to our south, closer to I-80 and the Omaha, Des Moines, Quad Cities areas. The snowfall amounts are expected to be light, so it won’t be a major event. However, if you’re traveling in that direction, it’s definitely something you should keep an eye on. We will be watching it too and will have updates throughout the holiday weekend.

After the weekend, we are headed into an extended period of cold, dry weather that will continue through most of next week.

Your team of local meteorologists will be working through the weekend to keep you on top of any changes or developments in the weather. Have a happy, safe Thanksgiving!

