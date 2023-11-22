Your Photos
Two turkeys presented to Gov. Walz by Minnesota Turkey Growers Association

Representatives from Minnesota Turkey Growers Association presented the turkeys to Gov. Walz and other state officials at this morning’s ceremony in St. Paul.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving traditions continued Wednesday morning, as two turkeys were presented to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The annual presentation is held before Thanksgiving to highlight the state’s nation-leading turkey industry.

Representatives from Minnesota Turkey Growers Association delivered the turkeys to the governor and other state officials at this morning’s ceremony in St. Paul.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden gave his traditional pardons from two turkeys from Minnesota, Liberty and Bell.

The North Star State exported 37 million birds in 2022, nine million more than the next state, North Carolina.

