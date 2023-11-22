Veteran Carrier honored with statue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A veteran postal worker now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail.

Harold Weed worked at the Mankato post office for over thirty years, twenty-five of which he carried the mail.

Now, he hopes the statue reminds passers by about postal employees working in the elements to bring messages to loved ones and friends.

