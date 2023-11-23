Chilly Thanksgiving temperatures

We are moving into colder weather for the end of our week, but great weather for any Thanksgiving travel plans.

Temperatures will linger in the 20s and 30s throughout the day, with many of us not even reaching the 30s. Tonight, we will see some of the chillier temperatures we’ve seen so far this cold season as lows drop into the lower teens. Keep in mind our coldest temperatures usually occur around 6 or 7am, so if you have any early morning Black Friday shopping plans, it will be quite cold. Stronger than normal wind out of the north will make it feel even colder, as wind chill values approach single digits tomorrow morning as well.

The rest of the weekend looks calm but chilly with high temperatures remaining in the 30 degree range. Next week these temperatures will continue, but will move a bit closer to what we would normally expect for this time of year.

While we are expecting mild conditions despite the cold temperatures, we are tracking a system moving through later this weekend and early next week, which could bring light snow showers to our Iowa counties. The meat of this system is expected to track south of us for now, but we could receive a few snow showers. Keep in mind, if you are traveling to or through Iowa, especially more southern Iowa, this system could bring some impacts. You’ll want to watch this system closely if you’ll be traveling through that area. We will also be tracking this system closely and will provide any updates if this system changes course.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.