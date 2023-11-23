Your Photos
Expanded highway looks to speed up development

We tested how long it would take to travel to New Ulm from the city of North Mankato.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 14 opened yesterday just in time for the Thanksgiving travels.

We tested how long it would take to travel to New Ulm from the city of North Mankato.

Our KEYC News Now team started their journey on Lor Ray Drive in North Mankato.Traveling 65 miles per hour it took the team about 17 minutes to reach the new bridge in Courtland.

And a total of 23 minutes to the new sign that welcomes drivers to the city of New Ulm.

Yesterday during the groundbreaking ceremony, Courtland’s mayor highlighted that this new travel time could mean more residents and visitors for the rural areas.

“Economic Development. I see land, I see growth, and that’s what brings everything together from one end to the other. Yes, the most important obviously is safety, but you have to think development brings in people,” said Al Poehler.

The 12.5-mile segment of Hwy 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet opened yesterday afternoon.

