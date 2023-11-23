Your Photos
‘Farm to School’ lunch

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Lutheran School had a Farm to School lunch today.

It’s all part of the Department of Agriculture’s First Bite grant, sourcing food from local farms and serving it directly onto students’ plates.

Farmers from Nicollet, Owatonna, New Ulm and other communities served up ham and pancakes, and school officials say that the lunch was an opportunity for kids to meet and learn about their local ag producers.

“A Minnesota Farm to School kind of a dinner I think the kids you can see are enjoying it and it’s a pleasure for us to be able to put it on for the kids,” said Principal Daniel Whitney.

The school says that it plans on making the lunch an annual event.

