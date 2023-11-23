Your Photos
Free admission at Minnesota state parks Friday

Minneopa State Park in Mankato on Easter.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources waived permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas for four days in 2023. Friday, November 24, is the last day of the year this will happen.(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources waived permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas for four days in 2023. Friday, November 24, is the last day of the year this will happen.

With the support of the legislature, the DNR offers Free Park Days to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and to spend some time in nature.

The DNR says there’s a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of most Minnesotans. A variety of state park programs are open to all visitors on these days, such as hiking, biking, camping, or swimming. These are free, but some require pre-registration. The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.

The Free Park Days for 2024 are:

  • Monday, January 15, 2024
  • Saturday, April 27, 2024
  • Saturday, June 8, 2024
  • Friday, November 29, 2024

More information can be found here.

