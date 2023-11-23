Your Photos
Golden Apple: Springfield’s Bailey Cords

Today's Golden Apple winner is a music teacher in Springfield. Aaron Stuve introduces us to Bailey Cords.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bailey Cords is a music teacher at Springfield High School.Cords leads the school’s choir, alongside directing the school’s theater program, driving buses and helping out as a custodian.

Cords originally planned on pursuing Agricultural Business, but a push from from teachers caused him to go into music.

He credits the switch with igniting his love of music, and now works to instill that same passion in the students he leads.

”Seeing so many different groups of kids work together for one common goal. It’s amazing and they sound good doing it, and the hard work they’re always willing to put forth to make such good music and work together. That’s why I love my job, passion of music and then passion of making kids be better with themselves.”

Since taking the post in 2020, Cords has seen the school’s music program flourish, growing from 80 students to 220 in just four years.

Cords also works to create extra opportunities for his students.

They’ve taken Honor Choir trips to perform at South Dakota State University and have taken summer trips to places like Nashville.

He says that he wants his students to take away from his class a priority on teamwork, and the idea that coming together as people is sometimes more important than making a perfect product.

”Be a good human. It doesn’t matter how we sound in the choir, it matters how we work together and just being a good human to everyone. Whether it’s a community member, your brother, your sister, all I want my kids to do and I tell them at the beginning of the year, ‘I don’t care what you sound like, as long as you’re a good human and we learn to respect each other in my classroom, that’s all that matters to me.”

