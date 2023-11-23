Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Healthbeat 4: Beating the Holiday blues with a holistic approach

For some, the holidays can be an emotional and challenging time. For others that feeling of...
For some, the holidays can be an emotional and challenging time. For others that feeling of sadness and hopelessness is more than just a case of the holiday blues.(Live 5 News)
By Taylor Deckert
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You want to feel good during the holidays, but sometimes the festivities can bring you down and often highlight health issues.

Dr. Kevin Ree is the newest doctor for Unity Point Health-St Luke’s specializing in a holistic approach who shares tips on how to get out of the holiday blues. Dr. Ree personalizes care to each patient encompassing the mind, body and spirit.

“They work together. So it’s not just here’s your pill, this is going to fix you,” said Dr. Ree. “It’s not just you come in for high blood pressure, you get a blood pressure medication. It’s looking at, are there stresses in your life? Is there something going on? Is it family history? Is it a genetic thing? Is it something environmental? It’s not just a clear-cut, ‘you have a high blood pressure reading. You need a blood pressure pill and that’ll take care of everything.’ It’s more complicated than that.”

We asked about how holistic healing is different than what a traditional doctor does. He gave an example of a back injury and treating the pain.

“Yes, there’s medication. is going to help? Like a muscle relaxer or something to help with inflammation or pain. On the other hand, there is also the manipulation side of things,” Dr. Ree explained. “Sometimes it is simply that a muscle is pinching a nerve and we just need to do something simple. Like stretching in the office, we can teach you how to do it at home, and then potentially even do a little manipulation in the office. You can do physical therapy, you can do chiropractic care. A massage is a wonderful thing that a lot of people miss out on.”

Medical providers see an increase in a certain mental health status around the holidays.

“Depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Ree. “Just overall stress, because family stressful in lots of situations. So and because of that, you know, is there a way that you change what you eat? Are you eating differently? For the holidays, we tend to eat too much anyway,”

He said a stimulant like alcohol adds to the problem.

“Alcohol actually worsens depression. So if we can stay away from that it seems to keep the mood a little lighter. It’s going to see a lot less depression issues,” said Dr. Ree.

One way to get through the holiday blues is to exercise.

“People aren’t active enough. Exercise is huge in terms of this, staying positive and not beating yourself up so much and not feeling anxious about what’s going to happen in the future that you can control. Exercise releases loss of endorphins and all these hormones and chemicals that just ultimately, it lifts your mood and makes you feel better,” said Dr. Ree.

Dr. Ree is currently at Unity Point Heath’s Marketplace Clinic on Hamilton Blvd but will soon be moving over the the new Dakota Dunes Clinic in early 2024. He is ready to see more patients and answer any more questions about holistic healing.

“There’s so many different vitamins and minerals and supplements and some of those things are really good. And they’re not really taught a lot in medical schools and in training. And there’s other things out there that are simply just, it’s a cash cow for these companies,” said Dr. Ree.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs

Latest News

Bird flu confirmed in Sioux County, IA
The more than two million dollar grant will be used over three years
Grant renewal to help University of Iowa Health Care continue expand mental health care to youth in Iowa
If passed, the Supporting Adopted Children & Families Act would provide pre- and post-adoption...
MN Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduces legislation on adoptive families
KM Drama Department presents "Seussical"
Kasson-Mantorville Drama Department putting on sensory-friendly performance of “Seussical” Monday night