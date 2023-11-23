Healthbeat 4: Beating the Holiday blues with a holistic approach

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You want to feel good during the holidays, but sometimes the festivities can bring you down and often highlight health issues.

Dr. Kevin Ree is the newest doctor for Unity Point Health-St Luke’s specializing in a holistic approach who shares tips on how to get out of the holiday blues. Dr. Ree personalizes care to each patient encompassing the mind, body and spirit.

“They work together. So it’s not just here’s your pill, this is going to fix you,” said Dr. Ree. “It’s not just you come in for high blood pressure, you get a blood pressure medication. It’s looking at, are there stresses in your life? Is there something going on? Is it family history? Is it a genetic thing? Is it something environmental? It’s not just a clear-cut, ‘you have a high blood pressure reading. You need a blood pressure pill and that’ll take care of everything.’ It’s more complicated than that.”

We asked about how holistic healing is different than what a traditional doctor does. He gave an example of a back injury and treating the pain.

“Yes, there’s medication. is going to help? Like a muscle relaxer or something to help with inflammation or pain. On the other hand, there is also the manipulation side of things,” Dr. Ree explained. “Sometimes it is simply that a muscle is pinching a nerve and we just need to do something simple. Like stretching in the office, we can teach you how to do it at home, and then potentially even do a little manipulation in the office. You can do physical therapy, you can do chiropractic care. A massage is a wonderful thing that a lot of people miss out on.”

Medical providers see an increase in a certain mental health status around the holidays.

“Depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Ree. “Just overall stress, because family stressful in lots of situations. So and because of that, you know, is there a way that you change what you eat? Are you eating differently? For the holidays, we tend to eat too much anyway,”

He said a stimulant like alcohol adds to the problem.

“Alcohol actually worsens depression. So if we can stay away from that it seems to keep the mood a little lighter. It’s going to see a lot less depression issues,” said Dr. Ree.

One way to get through the holiday blues is to exercise.

“People aren’t active enough. Exercise is huge in terms of this, staying positive and not beating yourself up so much and not feeling anxious about what’s going to happen in the future that you can control. Exercise releases loss of endorphins and all these hormones and chemicals that just ultimately, it lifts your mood and makes you feel better,” said Dr. Ree.

Dr. Ree is currently at Unity Point Heath’s Marketplace Clinic on Hamilton Blvd but will soon be moving over the the new Dakota Dunes Clinic in early 2024. He is ready to see more patients and answer any more questions about holistic healing.

“There’s so many different vitamins and minerals and supplements and some of those things are really good. And they’re not really taught a lot in medical schools and in training. And there’s other things out there that are simply just, it’s a cash cow for these companies,” said Dr. Ree.

