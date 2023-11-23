Quick Hits: Men’s hockey back home, women’s hockey on the road

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is back on home ice again this weekend facing off against Michigan Tech.

The team is 5-4-1 on the season and 3-1-0 in CCHA after splitting the series with Bemidji State last weekend.

The mavericks are averaging 3.27 goal per game.

Now the mavericks prepare for the series against Michigan Tech.

The huskies are 4-6-3 on the season and 2-2-0 in CCHA play averaging 2.23 goals per game this season.

Michigan Tech is also coming off a split series from last weekend. They split with Ferris State-, a team that MSU was able to sweep. but you can’t take any team lightly in the CCHA.

Michigan Tech’s freshman Isaac Gordon is leading the way for the huskies with 6 goals in 11 games, but you can’t forget about MSU’s Sam Morton who ranks second in the CCHA with goals scored. He’s at 10 on the season and extended his scoring streak to 6 games. MSU’s Kaden Bohlen also scored in back to back games last weekend.

MSU is looking to bounce back with a win on Friday, a key thing they are working on cleaning up is their breakout turnovers.

“When you find break out turnovers one you got to win races in places and you got to be able to win your personal battles whether its on the wall or in the middle so those have been addressed here right away first thing in the week and we’ll continue. breakouts are something we non stop work on we want to be able to spend the least amount of time at our own end and break outs is a big piece of it” said Coach Stand.

The first game of the series between MSU and Michigan tech begins with a puck drop shortly after 6 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Now switching over to the Minnesota State women’s hockey team.

The team announced earlier this week a coaching staff transition. Head coach John Harrington is temporarily stepping down to recover from hip surgery. In his place former maverick goal tender and assistant coach Shari Dickerman will step in. Dickerman played for the mavericks from 2000-2004. The MSU all American goal tender joined the coaching staff in 2009. The time period coach Harrington will be away hadn’t been specified.

The team snapped the 10 game losing streak and pick up their first WCHA win in overtime on the road against Bemidji State last weekend. Jamie Nelson scored the game winning goal. Nelson now has 8 goals on the season. The team is heading south to Nashville, Tennessee for the Smashville Classic.

The mavericks will play two games. Saturday against Robert Morris University with a 4 p.m. puck drop and Sunday against Boston University with a noon puck drop.

