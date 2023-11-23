Your Photos
Thanksgiving Day programming note for our 5 & 6 PM News

Due to CBS Sports, our 5 & 6 PM news will air on our NBC channel on Thanksgiving Day.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A programming note for you on this Thanksgiving Day.

Due to Commanders and Cowboys NFL football game on CBS, our 5:00 and 6:00 news will air on our NBC channel.

You can find KEYC NBC over-the-air on channel 7-1 and on Charter Spectrum channels 7 & 787, as well as Mediacom, Comcast, Midco, Consolidated, Dish, DirecTV and YouTubeTV.

Join us at 5:00 and 6:00 PM Thanksgiving Evening on KEYC NBC!

