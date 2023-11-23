Your Photos
VIDEO: Giant, inflatable hamburger rolls through parking lot

It was quite a sight as a large inflatable hamburger broke loose and rolled away in Newberg last week.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - It was quite a sight as a large, inflatable hamburger broke loose and rolled away in an Oregon city.

Surveillance video shared with KPTV shows the large sandwich, which appeared to be about the size of an SUV, rolling through a parking lot just before 7 a.m. last Saturday.

According to the person who shared the video, the hamburger came from the Burger King on Portland Road in Newberg, where it had apparently been outside for a while before strong winds broke it loose that morning.

The video shows the burger flattening a flag pole and getting stuck against a building for a moment before the wind blows it over the roof and out of sight of the camera.

It’s unclear how far the hamburger rolled or where it ended up.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

