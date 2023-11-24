Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
Residents of Kentucky town can return home after crews extinguish derailment fire
A chemical fire at a Kentucky train derailment caused evacuations from nearby towns. (CNN, WLEX)
Kentucky train derailment releases toxins, forces evacuations