City of New Ulm gearing up for Small Business Saturday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s going to be a big day for local businesses, as the City of New Ulm celebrates Small Business Saturday.

The purpose of the all-day event is to recognize and celebrate the plethora of local small businesses that New Ulm has to offer.

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce, partnered with the Small Business Owners Group, will be compiling a flyer/list of businesses taking part, offering deals or incentives for local shoppers.

Even Grinch will be showing up to a few participating businesses, between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The list of participating businesses will be available online and on social media. A flyer will also be inserted into The Journal.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce by email, or by calling (507) 233-4300.

