Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 60 in Blue Earth County forced a road closure lasting several hours Wednesday night.

Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a semi-truck westbound on Highway 14 around 4:15 p.m.

The Durango was being driven by a 32-year-old Saint Peter woman and the semi, a 60-year-old Owatonna man.

According to the incident report, the Mayo One helicopter was on-scene aiding other local agencies.

State Patrol is expected to release the names of the drivers later tonight.

No information on possible injuries was listed in the report and the State Patrol was unavailable for comment when KEYC News Now tried this morning.

The scene was eventually cleared and Hwy 14 reopened to traffic around 7 p.m. om Wednesday.

