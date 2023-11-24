Your Photos
‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light’ begins Thursday

FILE - Mankato Public Safety’s fire prevention campaign “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red...
FILE - Mankato Public Safety’s fire prevention campaign “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light" kicked off on Thursday.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire safety campaign has returned to track the number of preventable fires that occur in the community this holiday season.

“Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” begins today with Mankato officials displaying a wreath at the Public Safety Center.

The wreath starts out with only clear bulbs but will change to red if a preventable fire occurs.

If the fire results in a fire-related injury, a bulb will be changed to blue.

The goal each year is to make sure the wreath remains without a single red or blue light for the entire season.

The wreath will remain at the Public Safety Center until Jan. 1.

