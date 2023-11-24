Your Photos
Light snow chances this weekend

Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/24/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Temperatures remain below average today and this weekend and some light snow showers are expected over the next few days.

Today, we are starting the morning with temperatures in the single digits for some and the teens for the rest of us. Through the day today, we will only see little relief as temperatures rise into the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon. Most of us likely will remain colder than the freezing point all day.

This weekend, temperatures remain chilly and below average in the thirties, and those temperatures will continue into next week.

This weekend, we’re tracking a few chances for some light snow showers. Saturday, we may see some flurries around the area, but minimal accumulation is expected. Sunday, it could be a light snow, but accumulation will still be very light. We are expecting about a half of an inch to an inch of snow around the area, if not even less than that. Breezy conditions will go along with these snow chances, especially Sunday. Even though we won’t be seeing measurable snowfall, keep in mind travel conditions could still be less than ideal, especially since this is a big weekend for travel.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

