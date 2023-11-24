New Ulm holds 35th annual Community Thanksgiving meal

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Thirty-five years ago, a Thanksgiving blizzard forced a group of friends to stay in town for the holiday.

They decided to have Thanksgiving together instead, and in the following years it opened up to the entire community.

Today, the event is a staple of Thanksgiving in New Ulm, with more than 1200 meals being served out of the Church of St. Mary.

“We have to cook 42 25 lb. turkeys,” said Organizer Les Schultz. “That’s a thousand pounds of meat, we have a thousand slices of pie, we’ve got 350 pounds of squash, we’ve got 80 bags of cranberries, homemade cranberries, many many many dozen buns, about a thousand buns that we have.”

More than 160 volunteers worked throughout the week to get everything ready for dine in meals, take-out and even make a few deliveries.

Many of those volunteers have been a part of the meal for decades, and those volunteers say that the resounding feeling of community is what keeps them coming back year after year.

“It truly is a community,” said Volunteer Nancy Kokesch. “I mean, it’s camaraderie and ... I’m seeing people that I haven’t seen in quite a while. So it’s just fun to get out, to volunteer, to share, to enjoy and to give thanks.”

This year’s dinner filled the area of the church more than two times over, with people waiting out the door for their turn to get in.

The meals are provided free of charge, with only a donation bucket raising funds.

Organizers say that they come away with enough donations each year to fund the next year’s event, which only gets bigger and bigger each year.

“A little while ago, the line was up the stairs and out the door, so it is a good popular event, and we’re very happy if we run out of food, because that means that a lot of people came and a lot of people enjoyed and we usually get it just about right,” said Volunteer Brad Luepke. “I don’t know that we’ve ever had to turn anybody away, but there’s been a couple years where some of us workers didn’t get to eat at the end because it was all gone.”

