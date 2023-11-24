North Mankato family leaves doors open to Thanksgiving guests in need

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the second year in a row, the Roaix family decided to cook Thanksgiving dinner and promote it on the neighborhood Facebook page.

They wanted people to know that they would be giving out free food to anyone in need during this holiday.

“Yeah, it makes me feel really good because I enjoy cooking and I enjoy helping people out,” said Shawnna Roaix. “If there’s somebody that ... doesn’t have it., I make sure that you know my door is open for anybody who may, you know, just want to come sit down and eat. Maybe they just want to take a plate and go. That’s fine, you know.”

Shawnna cooked turkey, pumpkin pie, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie, strawberry pie, lemon pie, stuffing, and more.

