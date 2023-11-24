Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

North Mankato family leaves doors open to Thanksgiving guests in need

For the second year in a row, the Roaix family opened their doors, gave out free food to anyone in need during this holiday.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the second year in a row, the Roaix family decided to cook Thanksgiving dinner and promote it on the neighborhood Facebook page.

They wanted people to know that they would be giving out free food to anyone in need during this holiday.

“Yeah, it makes me feel really good because I enjoy cooking and I enjoy helping people out,” said Shawnna Roaix. “If there’s somebody that ... doesn’t have it., I make sure that you know my door is open for anybody who may, you know, just want to come sit down and eat. Maybe they just want to take a plate and go. That’s fine, you know.”

Shawnna cooked turkey, pumpkin pie, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie, strawberry pie, lemon pie, stuffing, and more.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs

Latest News

Many of the volunteers have been a part of the annual Thanksgiving meal for decades, and the...
New Ulm holds 35th annual Community Thanksgiving meal
FILE - Mankato Public Safety’s fire prevention campaign “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red...
‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light’ begins Thursday
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
FILE - Businesses are already gearing up for an expected jump in the number of visitors from...
City of New Ulm gearing up for Small Business Saturday