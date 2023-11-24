St. Peter American Legion Post 37 announces temporary closure as search for bar manager underway
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Peter American Legion Post 37 announced it is temporarily closing, as it searches for a new bar manager.
In a Facebook post Wednesday night, The Legion said its doors are closed with exception of some already scheduled events.
The Legion says this includes the cancellation of a fundraising Bingo event to be held next week.
Those with questions for Legion staff are asked to contact through the Post 37 website as the search for a new bar manager continues.
