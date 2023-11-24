Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter American Legion Post 37 announces temporary closure as search for bar manager underway

Children with special needs can enjoy a visit with a disability trained Santa in a sensitive...
Children with special needs can enjoy a visit with a disability trained Santa in a sensitive and calm environment, with games there designed specifically for them.(KEYC News 12)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Peter American Legion Post 37 announced it is temporarily closing, as it searches for a new bar manager.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, The Legion said its doors are closed with exception of some already scheduled events.

The Legion says this includes the cancellation of a fundraising Bingo event to be held next week.

Those with questions for Legion staff are asked to contact through the Post 37 website as the search for a new bar manager continues.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs

Latest News

For the second year in a row, the Roaix family decided to cook thanksgiving dinner and promote...
North Mankato family leaves doors open to Thanksgiving guests in need
Many of the volunteers have been a part of the annual Thanksgiving meal for decades, and the...
New Ulm holds 35th annual Community Thanksgiving meal
FILE - Mankato Public Safety’s fire prevention campaign “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red...
‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light’ begins Thursday
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
FILE - Businesses are already gearing up for an expected jump in the number of visitors from...
City of New Ulm gearing up for Small Business Saturday