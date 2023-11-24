Updated Hwy 22 traffic signals begin on Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling along Highway 22 near Mankato will begin to see improved traffic signals starting next week.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), officials have been developing updated signal timing plans for all seven traffic signals.

MnDOT plans to implement those plans this upcoming Monday.

MnDOT expects motorists to benefit from reduced delays, stops, fuel usage, and wear and tear on their vehicles.

